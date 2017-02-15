C Co. 296th BSB, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Medical Training in Thailand

Royal Thai Army Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry and United States Army Soldiers from C Co. 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division react to simulated casualties during a combat casualty care exercise on Feb. 14. Exercise Cobra Gold 17 is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

