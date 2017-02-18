(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SCBA [Image 1 of 16]

    SCBA

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Marisol Walker 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Landon P. Jezek, with the 329th Chemical Company based in Orlando, Fla., removes his self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) after conducting a joint hazard material exercise with the U.S. Army and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department at the Port of Miami, Feb. 18, 2017. The 329th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Reconnaissance and Surveillance), from Orlando, Fla., the Army Reserve’s 469th Ground Ambulance Company, from Wichita, Kan., and the Florida National Guard’s Civil Support Team, spent the day training with MDFR firefighters during a sustainment training exercise that combines civil authorities and Defense CBRN Response Force, in Miami, Florida. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Marisol Walker/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 21:01
    Photo ID: 3176462
    VIRIN: 170218-A-EK876-012
    Resolution: 1525x1906
    Size: 832.16 KB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCBA [Image 1 of 16], by MSG Marisol Walker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

