U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Landon P. Jezek, with the 329th Chemical Company based in Orlando, Fla., removes his self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) after conducting a joint hazard material exercise with the U.S. Army and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department at the Port of Miami, Feb. 18, 2017. The 329th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Reconnaissance and Surveillance), from Orlando, Fla., the Army Reserve’s 469th Ground Ambulance Company, from Wichita, Kan., and the Florida National Guard’s Civil Support Team, spent the day training with MDFR firefighters during a sustainment training exercise that combines civil authorities and Defense CBRN Response Force, in Miami, Florida. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Marisol Walker/Released)

