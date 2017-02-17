One step ahead of the floods

Soldiers from Delta Company, 1-184th Infantry Battalion, work to build sandbags as part of flood prevention in Snelling, California, Feb. 17, 2017. The California National Guarsmen worked together with a team from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, filling up to 1,000 sandbags for area residents.

Date Taken: 02.17.2017
Location: SNELLING, CA, US