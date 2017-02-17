Soldiers from Delta Company, 1-184th Infantry Battalion, work to build sandbags as part of flood prevention in Snelling, California, Feb. 17, 2017. The California National Guarsmen worked together with a team from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, filling up to 1,000 sandbags for area residents.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 18:58
|Photo ID:
|3176387
|VIRIN:
|170217-Z-DM298-012
|Resolution:
|6000x3733
|Size:
|5.73 MB
|Location:
|SNELLING, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, One step ahead of the floods [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Amy Carle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
