(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    One step ahead of the floods [Image 1 of 5]

    One step ahead of the floods

    SNELLING, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Spc. Amy Carle 

    69th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Delta Company, 1-184th Infantry Battalion, work to build sandbags as part of flood prevention in Snelling, California, Feb. 17, 2017. The California National Guarsmen worked together with a team from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, filling up to 1,000 sandbags for area residents.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 18:58
    Photo ID: 3176387
    VIRIN: 170217-Z-DM298-012
    Resolution: 6000x3733
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: SNELLING, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One step ahead of the floods [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Amy Carle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    One step ahead of the floods
    One step ahead of the floods
    One step ahead of the floods
    One step ahead of the floods
    One step ahead of the floods

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    One step ahead of the floods

    TAGS

    National Guard
    flood
    emergency relief
    Cal Fire
    CalGuard
    1-184th
    Merced River

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT