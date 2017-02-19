(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rear Adm. Callahan attends Alla parade as the Grand Marshall [Image 5 of 5]

    Rear Adm. Callahan attends Alla parade as the Grand Marshall

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8

    Rear Adm. Dave Callahan, Eighth Coast Guard District Commander, took part in the Alla and Legion of Mars parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2017. Rear Adm. Callahan was selected as the 2017 Grand Marshall, as the parade is known for honoring military members. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Giles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 13:50
    Photo ID: 3176329
    VIRIN: 170219-G-LB502-000
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Callahan attends Alla parade as the Grand Marshall [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Callahan attends Alla parade as the Grand Marshall
    Rear Adm. Callahan attends Alla parade as the Grand Marshall
    Rear Adm. Callahan attends Alla parade as the Grand Marshall
    Rear Adm. Callahan attends Alla parade as the Grand Marshall
    Rear Adm. Callahan attends Alla parade as the Grand Marshall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mardi Gras
    Coast Guard
    D8
    District 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT