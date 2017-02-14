Delivering overwatch high over the sky in support of Operation Inherent Resolve

A 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 lands after a mission in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 14, 2017. The 99th ERS provides high-altitude, all-weather surveillance and reconnaissance, day or night, in direct support of U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

