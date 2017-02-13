(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Delivering overwatch high over the sky in support of Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 8 of 14]

    Delivering overwatch high over the sky in support of Operation Inherent Resolve

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Fredericks 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    A 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 pilot monitors the takeoff of a U-2 from a chase car for a mission in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 14, 2017. The 99th ERS provides high-altitude, all-weather surveillance and reconnaissance, day or night, in direct support of U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 09:01
    Photo ID: 3176161
    VIRIN: 170214-F-XF291-0068
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
