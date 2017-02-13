U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Jason Beland, left, and Beatriz Ezquivel, right, 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron physiological support technicians, assist a 99th ERS U-2 pilot don his flight suit before a mission in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 14, 2017. The 99th ERS provides high-altitude, all-weather surveillance and reconnaissance, day or night, in direct support of U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 09:01
|Photo ID:
|3176149
|VIRIN:
|170214-F-XF291-0014
|Resolution:
|3419x2275
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Delivering overwatch high over the sky in support of Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 1 of 14], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT