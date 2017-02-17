(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together [Image 6 of 14]

    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together

    DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Bell 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    An Army Reserve Soldier uses his body weight to hold a patch to seal a hole on a tank containing hazardous materials during a joint HAZMAT training exercise with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department (MDFR) at the Port of Miami on Feb. 18, 2017 in Miami, Fla. The 329th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Reconnaissance and Surveillance), from Orlando, Fla., the Army Reserve’s 469th Ground Ambulance Company, from Wichita, Kan., and the Florida National Guard’s Civil Support Team, spent the day training with MDFR firefighters during a sustainment training exercise that combines civil authorities and Defense CBRN Response Force. The Miami event was the second training exercise of its kind for Northern Command. The first exercise held with a municipality was in New York City. The 329th CBRN Company is the only chemical company on the DCRF. The DCRF mission is to save lives, mitigate human suffering and facilitate recovery operations in a CBRN environment. The DCRF consists of 5,200 personnel to include Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and civilians from active-duty and reserve component units. The DCRF is a scalable force that is part of a larger collaborative response capability between local, state, tribal and federal agencies. DCRF assets are used to support the primary agency in the event of a CBRN incident. (Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Mark Bell / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 06:49
    Photo ID: 3176033
    VIRIN: 170218-A-IL196-009
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: DORAL, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together [Image 1 of 14], by MSG Mark Bell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together
    Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medical
    search and rescue
    nuclear
    decontamination
    DECON
    explosive
    CBRNE
    chemical
    emergency response
    testing
    response
    disaster response
    U.S. Army Reserve
    biological
    radiological
    HAZMAT
    Army North
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    hazardous material
    search and recovery
    USARC
    DSCA
    ARNORTH
    validation
    evaluation
    USAR
    homeland defense
    Defense Support of Civil Authorities
    medical triage
    DCRF
    training events
    C2CRE-A
    Defense Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Response Force
    CBRN Response Elements
    homeland operations
    Miami-Dade Fire Department
    329th Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (Reconnaissance and Surveillance) Company
    Miami-Dade Port Authority

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT