Army Reserve, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department train together

Lt. Christopher Pecori, a flight medic with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department (MDFR), watches Army Reserve Soldiers with patching a hole in a hazardous material container at the Port of Miami during a joint hazard material exercise with the Army Reserve’s 329th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Reconnaissance and Surveillance) on Feb. 18, 2017 in Miami, Fla. The 329th CBRN Company, from Orlando, Fla., the Army Reserve’s 469th Ground Ambulance Company, from Wichita, Kan., and the Florida National Guard’s Civil Support Team, spent the day training with MDFR firefighters during a sustainment training exercise that combines civil authorities and Defense CBRN Response Force. The Miami event was the second training exercise of its kind for Northern Command. The first exercise held with a municipality was in New York City. The 329th CBRN Company is the only chemical company on the DCRF. The DCRF mission is to save lives, mitigate human suffering and facilitate recovery operations in a CBRN environment. The DCRF consists of 5,200 personnel to include Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and civilians from active-duty and reserve component units. The DCRF is a scalable force that is part of a larger collaborative response capability between local, state, tribal and federal agencies. DCRF assets are used to support the primary agency in the event of a CBRN incident. (Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Mark Bell / Released)

