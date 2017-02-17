Royal Thai Army Col. Vichai Sakhampee, looks on during an amphibious capabilities demonstration at Hat Yao, in Rayong Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 17, 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, focuses on humanitarian civic action, community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amanda A.Hayes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.19.2017 02:12 Photo ID: 3175894 VIRIN: 170217-N-CF658-209 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 916.47 KB Location: TH Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 22], by PO2 Amanda Hayes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.