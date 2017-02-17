(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 2 of 22]

    Cobra Gold 2017

    THAILAND

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Hayes 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Service members from Thailand, the Republic of Korea, and U.S. participate in an amphibious capabilities demonstration at Hat Yao, Rayong Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 17, 2017. Cobra Gold is a multinational training exercise developed to strengthen security and interoperability between the Kingdom of Thailand, the U.S. and other participating nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amanda A. Hayes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 02:13
    Photo ID: 3175891
    VIRIN: 170217-N-CF658-263
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 22], by PO2 Amanda Hayes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

