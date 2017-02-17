Service members from Thailand, the Republic of Korea, and U.S. participate in an amphibious capabilities demonstration at Hat Yao, Rayong Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 17, 2017. Cobra Gold is a multinational training exercise developed to strengthen security and interoperability between the Kingdom of Thailand, the U.S. and other participating nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amanda A. Hayes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.19.2017 02:12 Photo ID: 3175882 VIRIN: 170217-N-CF658-252 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.13 MB Location: TH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 22], by PO2 Amanda Hayes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.