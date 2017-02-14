Marines visit school during exercise Cobra Gold

U.S. Marines and students play "Duck, Duck, Goose" at Ban Khok Wat School in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 15, 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, focuses on humanitarian civic action, community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel R. Betancourt Jr.)

