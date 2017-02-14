A student plays drums at Ban Khok Wat School in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 15, 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, focuses on humanitarian civic action, community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel R. Betancourt Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 01:15
|Photo ID:
|3175833
|VIRIN:
|170215-M-WU117-586
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|CHANTHABURI, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines visit school during exercise Cobra Gold [Image 1 of 15], by LCpl Daniel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
