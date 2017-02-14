(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines visit school during exercise Cobra Gold

    Marines visit school during exercise Cobra Gold

    CHANTHABURI, THAILAND

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Betancourt 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines and students play soccer at Ban Khok Wat School in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, Feb. 15, 2017 during exercise Cobra Gold. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, focuses on humanitarian civic action, community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel R. Betancourt Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 01:15
    Photo ID: 3175825
    VIRIN: 170215-M-WU117-241
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: CHANTHABURI, TH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines visit school during exercise Cobra Gold [Image 1 of 15], by LCpl Daniel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    U.S. Pacific Command
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Cobra Gold
    COMREL
    Thailand
    PACOM
    Marine Corps
    Combat Camera
    Humanitarian Assistance
    COMCAM
    MARFORPAC
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Theatre Security Cooperation
    Kingdom of Thailand
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    U.S. PACOM
    Pacific Marines
    USMC COMCAM
    CG17
    Cobra Gold 2017
    CobraGold17

