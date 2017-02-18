(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard interdicts illegal Mexican fisherman [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard interdicts illegal Mexican fisherman

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    The Coast Guard crews stopped a lancha near the U.S./Mexico border, with three Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. The lancha, 194 red snapper totaling 540 pounds, and illegal fishing gear were seized. The Mexican fishermen were detained and transferred to border enforcement agents. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 19:19
    Photo ID: 3175716
    VIRIN: 170218-G-G0108-1002
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 438.85 KB
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts illegal Mexican fisherman [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard interdicts illegal Mexican fisherman
    Coast Guard interdicts illegal Mexican fisherman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha illegally fishing in US

    TAGS

    USCG
    fish
    U.S.
    CG
    border
    illicit
    Mexico
    Coast Guard
    illegal
    Red Snapper
    Lancha

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT