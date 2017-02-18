Coast Guard interdicts illegal Mexican fisherman

The Coast Guard crews stopped a lancha near the U.S./Mexico border, with three Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. The lancha, 194 red snapper totaling 540 pounds, and illegal fishing gear were seized. The Mexican fishermen were detained and transferred to border enforcement agents. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

