    Camp Pendleton Road Closure [Image 1 of 7]

    Camp Pendleton Road Closure

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Bekkala 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    The intersection of Stuart Mesa road and Las Pulgas road is closed due to the excessive rain on Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 18, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Betzabeth Y. Galvan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 18:46
    Photo ID: 3175712
    VIRIN: 170218-M-ZD670-007
    Resolution: 2910x4365
    Size: 766.61 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Road Closure [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Brian Bekkala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

