The intersection of Stuart Mesa road and Las Pulgas road is closed due to the excessive rain on Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 18, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Betzabeth Y. Galvan)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 18:47
|Photo ID:
|3175707
|VIRIN:
|170218-M-ZD670-003
|Resolution:
|2570x3855
|Size:
|831.59 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton Road Closure [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Brian Bekkala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
