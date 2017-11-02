(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    It's raining bombs! [Image 1 of 8]

    It's raining bombs!

    MCAGCC, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Patterson 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    Marines with Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, reloads the M777 Lightweight 155mm howitzer during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17, aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 11, 2017. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which gives all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize capabilities during large scale missions to become a more ready fighting force. 3/11 is currently participating as part of the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 16:22
    Photo ID: 3175618
    VIRIN: 170211-M-QH615-177
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: MCAGCC, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It's raining bombs! [Image 1 of 8], by Cpl Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

