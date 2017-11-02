It's raining bombs!

Marines with Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, reloads the M777 Lightweight 155mm howitzer during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17, aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 11, 2017. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which gives all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize capabilities during large scale missions to become a more ready fighting force. 3/11 is currently participating as part of the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)

