Marines with Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, reloads the M777 Lightweight 155mm howitzer during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17, aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 11, 2017. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which gives all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize capabilities during large scale missions to become a more ready fighting force. 3/11 is currently participating as part of the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 16:22
|Photo ID:
|3175618
|VIRIN:
|170211-M-QH615-177
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|MCAGCC, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, It's raining bombs! [Image 1 of 8], by Cpl Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
