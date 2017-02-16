CJCS Meets with Azerbaijan Leadership

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to discuss the status of the relationship between the military forces of the United States and Azerbaijan at the Presidential Residence in Baku, Azerbaijan Feb. 16, 2017. (Dept. of Defense photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Released)

