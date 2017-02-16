(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJCS Meets with Azerbaijan Leadership [Image 10 of 26]

    CJCS Meets with Azerbaijan Leadership

    BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, AZERBAIJAN

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique Pineiro 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with Col. Gen. Zakhir Hasanov, Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, and Col. Gen. Najmaddin Sadikhov, chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, to discuss the status of the relationship between the military forces of the United States and Azerbaijan at the Ministry of Defense in Baku, Azerbaijan Feb. 16, 2017. (Dept. of Defense photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Location: BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, AZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS Meets with Azerbaijan Leadership [Image 1 of 26], by PO2 Dominique Pineiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

