(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    UK Minister of Defense [Image 1 of 5]

    UK Minister of Defense

    IRAQ

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Ian Ryan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Peshmerga soldiers conduct first aid on a simulated casualty during training at Bnaslawa, Iraq, Feb. 12, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to increase the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 12:39
    Photo ID: 3175387
    VIRIN: 170212-A-DA653-084
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 11.35 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UK Minister of Defense [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    UK Minister of Defense
    UK Minister of Defense
    UK Minister of Defense
    UK Minister of Defense
    UK Minister of Defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    Advise and Assist
    55th Signal Company (COMCAM)
    British
    UK
    ISF
    Peshmerga
    Iraqi Freedom
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    Iraq
    ISIS
    ISIL
    CJTF-OIR
    Ian Ryan
    Combined Tasked Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT