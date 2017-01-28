Peshmerga soldiers conduct first aid on a simulated casualty during training at Bnaslawa, Iraq, Feb. 12, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to increase the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 12:39
|Photo ID:
|3175387
|VIRIN:
|170212-A-DA653-084
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|11.35 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, UK Minister of Defense [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
