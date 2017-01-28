UK Minister of Defense

United Kingdom Minister of Defense Sir Michael Fallon takes a group photo with the Commander of Zeravani Peshmerga, Major General Aziz Weysi and his team along with British Army Maj. Steve Caldwell at Bnaslawa, Iraq Feb. 12, 2017. The Peshmerga training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to increase the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)

