UK Minister of Defense

United Kingdom Minister of Defense Sir Michael Fallon discusses the training of Peshmerga soldiers during a tour of Bnaslawa, Iraq, Feb. 12, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to increase the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)

