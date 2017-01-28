UK Minister of Defense

United Kingdom Minister of Defense Sir Michael Fallon gives a speech following a tour of Bnaslawa, Iraq, Feb. 12, 2017. Sir Michael Fallon gives a speech to boost morale of the Peshmerga soldiers in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)
