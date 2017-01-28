(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UK Minister of Defense [Image 4 of 5]

    UK Minister of Defense

    IRAQ

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Ian Ryan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    United Kingdom Minister of Defense Sir Michael Fallon gives a speech following a tour of Bnaslawa, Iraq, Feb. 12, 2017. Sir Michael Fallon gives a speech to boost morale of the Peshmerga soldiers in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 12:40
    Photo ID: 3175382
    VIRIN: 170212-A-DA653-187
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UK Minister of Defense [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    United Kingdom
    Advise and Assist
    55th Signal Company (COMCAM)
    British
    UK
    ISF
    Peshmerga
    Iraqi Freedom
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    Iraq
    ISIS
    ISIL
    CJTF-OIR
    Ian Ryan
    Combined Tasked Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

