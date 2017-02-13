A German trainer helps 1st and 2nd Brigade staff team plan a simulated briefing at Manila, Iraq, Feb. 13 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to increase the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2017 Date Posted: 02.18.2017 12:08 Photo ID: 3175370 VIRIN: 170213-A-DA653-082 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 881.66 KB Location: IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brigade Staff training [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.