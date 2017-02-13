A German trainer helps members of 1st and 2nd Brigade staff team plan a simulated briefing at Manila, Iraq, Feb. 13 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to increase the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 12:09
|Photo ID:
|3175367
|VIRIN:
|170213-A-DA653-063
|Resolution:
|1000x1500
|Size:
|749.62 KB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brigade Staff training [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
