    Brigade Staff training [Image 5 of 5]

    Brigade Staff training

    IRAQ

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Ian Ryan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Members of the 1st and 2nd Brigade staff team plan a simulated briefing at Manila, Iraq, Feb. 13 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to increase the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 12:09
    Photo ID: 3175366
    VIRIN: 170213-A-DA653-043
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 791.33 KB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigade Staff training [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Advise and Assist
    55th Signal Company (COMCAM)
    ISF
    Iraqi Freedom
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    Iraq
    ISIS
    ISIL
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Tasked Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

