Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with the United Arab Emirates' Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb. 18, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 11:11
|Photo ID:
|3175288
|VIRIN:
|170218-D-GO396-0082
|Resolution:
|4500x3019
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|ABU DHABI, , AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD meets with UAE crown prince [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
