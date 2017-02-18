(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD meets with UAE crown prince

    SD meets with UAE crown prince

    ABU DHABI, , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.18.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with the United Arab Emirates' Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb. 18, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 11:11
    Location: ABU DHABI, , AE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD meets with UAE crown prince [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

