The Taji Garrison Band commander stands at attention during the Iraqi Ninevah police graduation at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 16, 2017. The police completed a six-week advanced individual skills training course led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.18.2017 08:15 Photo ID: 3175197 VIRIN: 170216-A-MF745-087 Resolution: 3600x2401 Size: 1.05 MB Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iraqi Ninevah police graduation [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.