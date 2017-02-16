Iraqi Ninevah police graduation

Iraqi Ninevah police attend their advanced individual skills training course graduation at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 16, 2017. The police underwent a six-week course led by Coalition forces targeting basic combat skills in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

