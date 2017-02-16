Iraqi Ninevah police attend their advanced individual skills training course graduation at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 16, 2017. The police underwent a six-week course led by Coalition forces targeting basic combat skills in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 08:19
|Photo ID:
|3175182
|VIRIN:
|170216-A-MF745-038
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iraqi Ninevah police graduation [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
