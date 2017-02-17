Cobra Gold 17 Ban Non Lueam, Korat Province

Children perform a traditional dance during an assembly for multinational service members from the United States, Thailand, India and China at Ban Non Lueam, Korat Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 17, 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, focuses on humanitarian civic action, community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Combat Camera photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Rosas)

