    Cobra Gold 17 Ban Non Lueam, Korat Province [Image 10 of 18]

    Cobra Gold 17 Ban Non Lueam, Korat Province

    KORAT, KORAT, THAILAND

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Rosas 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    A child attends an assembly at Ban Non Lueam, Korat Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 17, 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, focuses on humanitarian civic action, community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Combat Camera photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Rosas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 07:44
    Photo ID: 3175167
    VIRIN: 170217-M-FB282-369
    Resolution: 3286x4929
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: KORAT, KORAT, TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 17 Ban Non Lueam, Korat Province [Image 1 of 18], by LCpl Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    U.S. Pacific Command
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Thailand
    PACOM
    Marine Corps
    Combat Camera
    Humanitarian Assistance
    COMCAM
    MARFORPAC
    Theater Security Cooperation
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Kingdom of Thailand
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    U.S. PACOM
    Pacific Marines
    CobraGold
    USMC COMCAM
    CG17
    Cobra Gold 2017
    CobraGold17

