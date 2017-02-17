Service members from Thailand, the Republic of Korea and the U.S. participate in an amphibious capabilities demonstration at Hat Yao, in Rayong Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 17, 2017. Cobra Gold is a multinational training exercise developed to strengthen security and interoperability between the Kingdom of Thailand, the U.S. and other participating

nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Wesley Timm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.18.2017 07:02 Photo ID: 3175125 VIRIN: 170217-M-AR450-1873 Resolution: 12180x3066 Size: 17.09 MB Location: HAT YAO, RAYONG PROVINCE, TH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Participating Nations Of Cobra Gold Conduct an Amphibious Capabilities Demo [Image 1 of 14], by Cpl Wesley Timm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.