Participating Nations Of Cobra Gold Conduct an Amphibious Capabilities Demo

A Royal Thai Marine looks on during an amphibious capabilities demonstration at Hat Yao, in Rayong Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 17, 2017. Cobra Gold is a multinational training exercise developed to strengthen security and interoperability between the Kingdom of Thailand, the U.S. and other participating nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Wesley Timm)

