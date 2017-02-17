(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Participating Nations Of Cobra Gold Conduct an Amphibious Capabilities Demo [Image 4 of 14]

    Participating Nations Of Cobra Gold Conduct an Amphibious Capabilities Demo

    HAT YAO, RAYONG PROVINCE, THAILAND

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Wesley Timm 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    A Royal Thai Marine looks on during an amphibious capabilities demonstration at Hat Yao, in Rayong Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 17, 2017. Cobra Gold is a multinational training exercise developed to strengthen security and interoperability between the Kingdom of Thailand, the U.S. and other participating nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Wesley Timm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 07:03
    Photo ID: 3175117
    VIRIN: 170217-M-AR450-1801
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: HAT YAO, RAYONG PROVINCE, TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Participating Nations Of Cobra Gold Conduct an Amphibious Capabilities Demo [Image 1 of 14], by Cpl Wesley Timm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    U.S. Pacific Command
    U.S. Marine Corps"
    PACOM"
    Marine Corps
    Combat Camera
    Humanitarian Assistance
    COMCAM
    MARFORPAC
    Theater Security Cooperation
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Kingdom of Thailand
    "U.S. PACOM
    Pacific Marines
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pac"
    AMPHIBEX
    "USMC COMCAM
    CG17
    "Cobra Gold 2017
    CobraGold17

    • LEAVE A COMMENT