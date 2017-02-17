U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andrew Montelius, a rifleman with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, looks on during an amphibious capabilities demonstration at Hat Yao, in Rayong Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 17, 2017. Cobra Gold is a multinational training exercise developed to strengthen security and interoperability between the Kingdom of Thailand, the U.S. and other participating nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Wesley Timm)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 07:03
|Photo ID:
|3175113
|VIRIN:
|170217-M-AR450-1772
|Resolution:
|5359x3579
|Size:
|8.49 MB
|Location:
|HAT YAO, RAYONG PROVINCE, TH
This work, Participating Nations Of Cobra Gold Conduct an Amphibious Capabilities Demo [Image 1 of 15], by Cpl Wesley Timm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
