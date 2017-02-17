Participating Nations Of Cobra Gold Conduct an Amphibious Capabilities Demo

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andrew Montelius, a rifleman with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, looks on during an amphibious capabilities demonstration at Hat Yao, in Rayong Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 17, 2017. Cobra Gold is a multinational training exercise developed to strengthen security and interoperability between the Kingdom of Thailand, the U.S. and other participating nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Wesley Timm)

