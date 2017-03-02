(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Carrier Strike Group 1 Conducts South China Sea Patrol [Image 2 of 2]

    Carrier Strike Group 1 Conducts South China Sea Patrol

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    170204-N-BL637-150 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 04, 2017) Two F/A-18E Super Hornets from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 fly by the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 04:24
    Photo ID: 3174950
    VIRIN: 170204-N-BL637-150
    Resolution: 2800x1382
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrier Strike Group 1 Conducts South China Sea Patrol [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Carrier Strike Group 1 Conducts South China Sea Patrol
    Carrier Strike Group 1 Conducts South China Sea Patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Carrier Strike Group 1 Conducts South China Sea Patrol

    TAGS

    Pacific Ocean
    MH-60S
    3rd Fleet
    F/A-18
    Carl Vinson
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    US navy
    Western Pacific
    Carrier Strike Group 1
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG-1
    Navy Deployment
    Naval Power
    Navy Aircraft
    America's Navy
    Nimitz-class Aricraft Carrier
    MC2 Sean Castellano
    MC2 Castellano
    Naval Flight Operations
    Aerial Photographs
    CVN Class

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT