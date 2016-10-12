(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Red Tail legacy comes full circle [Image 1 of 3]

    Red Tail legacy comes full circle

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2016

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    407th Air Expeditionary Group

    An F-16 from the Alabama Air National Guard arrives at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group where it is assigned to the 134th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron in support of Operation Inherent Resolve Dec. 10, 2016. The red tail flash of the jet brings the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy back the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, to which the 134th EFS is currently assigned. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2016
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 00:16
    Photo ID: 3174839
    VIRIN: 161210-F-NI989-137
    Resolution: 5173x3453
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Tail legacy comes full circle [Image 1 of 3], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    COALITION
    USAFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    ISIS
    ISIL
    INHERENT RESOLVE
    CJTF-OIR
    IRAQ STABILITY

