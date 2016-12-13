An F-16 from the Alabama Air National Guard flies a mission with the 134th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron in support of Operation Inherent Resolve at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group Dec. 13, 2016. The red tail flash of the jet brings the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy back the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, to which the 134th EFS is currently assigned. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 00:16
|Photo ID:
|3174835
|VIRIN:
|161213-F-NI989-113
|Resolution:
|4170x2784
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Tail legacy comes full circle [Image 1 of 3], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Red Tail legacy comes full circle
