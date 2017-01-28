Culinary Specialists making dinner

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew T. Dean, a culinary specialist, assigned to 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, serves food to Soldiers during dinner near Keramlais, Iraq, Jan. 28, 2017. Culinary specialists provide hot meals for Soldiers who support Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

