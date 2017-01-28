U.S. Army Spc. Ivan Cruz, a culinary specialist, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, lays out food to serve for dinner near Keramlais, Iraq, Jan. 28, 2017. Culinary specialists provide hot meals for soldiers who support Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

Date Taken: 01.28.2017
Location: KERAMLAIS, NINEVEH, IQ
This work, Culinary Specialists making dinner [Image 1 of 4], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.