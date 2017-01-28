U.S. Army Pfc. Benjamin Britton, a culinary specialist, assigned to Bravo Battery, 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division, lays out desserts in preparation for dinner near Keramlais, Iraq, Jan. 28, 2017. Culinary specialists prepare hot meals for soldiers who support Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 23:59 Photo ID: 3174774 VIRIN: 170128-A-JA380-015 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 3.23 MB Location: KERAMLAIS, NINEVEH, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Culinary Specialists making dinner [Image 1 of 4], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.