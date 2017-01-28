(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Culinary Specialists making dinner [Image 3 of 4]

    Culinary Specialists making dinner

    KERAMLAIS, NINEVEH, IRAQ

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Craig Jensen 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army Pfc. Benjamin Britton, a culinary specialist, assigned to Bravo Battery, 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division, lays out desserts in preparation for dinner near Keramlais, Iraq, Jan. 28, 2017. Culinary specialists prepare hot meals for soldiers who support Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017
    Location: KERAMLAIS, NINEVEH, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary Specialists making dinner [Image 1 of 4], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

