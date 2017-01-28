Culinary Specialists making dinner

U.S. Army Spc. Ivan Cruz, a culinary specialist, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, cooks dinner out of a Force Provider kitchen near Keramlais, Iraq, Jan. 28, 2017. Culinary specialists utilize the Force Provider kitchen units to prepare hot meals for soldiers who support Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

