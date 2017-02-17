Royal Thai Navy helicopter conducts deck landing qualifications on the fligh deck of USS Green Bay

170217-N-JH293-096 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 17, 2017) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Orlando Spencer signals to a Royal Thai Navy helicopter aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during deck landing qualifications in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

