(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Col Diviney Retirement Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Lt. Col Diviney Retirement Ceremony

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joel Soriano 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Andrew P. Diviney, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma operations officer, holds an American Flag during Old Glory at his retirement ceremony in Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2017. Diviney served 22 years in the Marine Corps, two of those years he served as Marine Corps Aircraft Group 13 and two as MCAS Yuma operations' officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 21:17
    Photo ID: 3174739
    VIRIN: 170217-M-UB270-821
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 11.84 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col Diviney Retirement Ceremony [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Joel Soriano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col Diviney Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Col Diviney Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Col Diviney Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Col Diviney Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    Lt. Col. Diviney Andrew

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT