Lt. Col Diviney Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Andrew P. Diviney, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma operations officer, holds an American Flag during Old Glory at his retirement ceremony in Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2017. Diviney served 22 years in the Marine Corps, two of those years he served as Marine Corps Aircraft Group 13 and two as MCAS Yuma operations' officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joel)

