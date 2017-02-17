U.S. Marine Corps, Lt. Col. Andrew P. Diviney, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma operations officer participates in his retirement ceremony in Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2017. Diviney served 22 years in the Marine Corps, two of those years he spent as Marine Aircraft Group 13 and two as Marine Corps Air Station Yuma operations' officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joel Soriano)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 21:17
|Photo ID:
|3174734
|VIRIN:
|170217-M-UB270-607
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|10.87 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Col Diviney Retirement Ceremony [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Joel Soriano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
