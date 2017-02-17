Wounded Warrior Battalion West Career Transition Course

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. John Jones (retired), speaks to Marines of Wounded Warrior Battalion West (WWBN-W), Wounded Warrior Regiment, about the difficulties and successes service members face when transitioning out of the Marine Corps and into the civilian sector at WWBN-W on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 17, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Bekkala)

Date Taken: 02.17.2017
Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US