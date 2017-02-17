U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. John Jones (retired), speaks to Marines of Wounded Warrior Battalion West (WWBN-W), Wounded Warrior Regiment, about the difficulties and successes service members face when transitioning out of the Marine Corps and into the civilian sector at WWBN-W on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 17, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Bekkala)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 19:14
|Photo ID:
|3174618
|VIRIN:
|170217-M-GR217-018
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wounded Warrior Battalion West Career Transition Course [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Brian Bekkala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
